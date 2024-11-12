Hasaranga ruled out of NZ ODIs with hamstring injury; Hemantha called up
Legspin-bowling allrounder Dushan Hemantha has been called up
Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of the ODI series against New Zealand, having sustained an injury to his left hamstring while bowling, in the second T20I, on Sunday. Hasaranga was seen hobbling through his later overs, and was also limping between the wickets while running.
He has been replaced in the ODI squad by Dushan Hemantha, another legspin-bowling allrounder. Hemantha has played five ODIs and has recently been among the wickets for the Sri Lanka A team.
Hasaranga's absence will be significant for Sri Lanka, particularly as he had been Sri Lanka's most successful bowler in the T20Is, taking 2 for 20 in the first match, then 4 for 17 in the second, while also producing an important 22 off 23 in the first T20I.
Sri Lanka already had another legspinner in the squad, however, in Jeffrey Vandersay, with Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage the other frontline spinners.
Hasaranga becomes the second player to be ruled out of the series owing to injuries sustained in that second T20I, with New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson also unavailable due to a calf injury.
The series begins on Wednesday, with the first match to be played in Dambulla, and the remaining two games in Pallekele.
Andrew Fidel Fernando is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo. @afidelf