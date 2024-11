Hasaranga ruled out of NZ ODIs with hamstring injury; Hemantha called up

He has been replaced in the ODI squad by Dushan Hemantha , another legspin-bowling allrounder. Hemantha has played five ODIs and has recently been among the wickets for the Sri Lanka A team.

Hasaranga's absence will be significant for Sri Lanka, particularly as he had been Sri Lanka's most successful bowler in the T20Is, taking 2 for 20 in the first match, then 4 for 17 in the second, while also producing an important 22 off 23 in the first T20I.