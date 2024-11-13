Matches (4)
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 1st ODI at Dambulla, SL vs NZ, Nov 13 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st ODI (D/N), Dambulla, November 13, 2024, New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Sri Lanka
W
W
W
W
L
New Zealand
W
L
W
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 07:45
batters to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 426 Runs • 53.25 Avg • 94.03 SR
10 M • 347 Runs • 43.38 Avg • 86.96 SR
NZ7 M • 356 Runs • 50.86 Avg • 92.22 SR
7 M • 265 Runs • 44.17 Avg • 110.41 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
7 M • 15 Wkts • 5.72 Econ • 21.2 SR
8 M • 9 Wkts • 4.7 Econ • 39.44 SR
7 M • 8 Wkts • 5.14 Econ • 47 SR
NZ3 M • 4 Wkts • 5.57 Econ • 31.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SL
NZ
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
Match details
|Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4807
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
|Match days
|13 November 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
