Matches (4)
WBBL (1)
Australia 1-Day (1)
AFG v BAN (1)
WCL 2 (1)

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 1st ODI at Dambulla, SL vs NZ, Nov 13 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st ODI (D/N), Dambulla, November 13, 2024, New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka
PrevNext
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
Tomorrow
9:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
What will be the toss result?
SL Win & Bat
NZ Win & Bat
SL Win & Bowl
NZ Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 07:45
batters to watch(Recent stats)
P Nissanka
8 M • 426 Runs • 53.25 Avg • 94.03 SR
KIC Asalanka
10 M • 347 Runs • 43.38 Avg • 86.96 SR
WA Young
7 M • 356 Runs • 50.86 Avg • 92.22 SR
GD Phillips
7 M • 265 Runs • 44.17 Avg • 110.41 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PW Hasaranga
7 M • 15 Wkts • 5.72 Econ • 21.2 SR
DN Wellalage
8 M • 9 Wkts • 4.7 Econ • 39.44 SR
MJ Santner
7 M • 8 Wkts • 5.14 Econ • 47 SR
JA Duffy
3 M • 4 Wkts • 5.57 Econ • 31.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SL
NZ
Player
Role
Charith Asalanka (c)
Batting Allrounder
Asitha Fernando 
Bowler
Nishan Madushka 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Avishka Fernando 
Opening Batter
Wanindu Hasaranga 
Allrounder
Janith Liyanage 
Batting Allrounder
Dilshan Madushanka 
Bowler
Kamindu Mendis 
Allrounder
Kusal Mendis 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Pathum Nissanka 
Top order Batter
Kusal Perera 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sadeera Samarawickrama 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mohamed Shiraz 
Bowler
Maheesh Theekshana 
Bowler
Jeffrey Vandersay 
Bowler
Dunith Wellalage 
Bowler
Chamindu Wickramasinghe 
Batting Allrounder
Match details
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4807
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
Match days13 November 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand News

Ferguson ruled out of ODIs against Sri Lanka with calf injury; Adam Milne called up

Ferguson picked up the injury during the T20I against Sri Lanka on Sunday in Dambulla, where he claimed a hat-trick

Ferguson ruled out of ODIs against Sri Lanka with calf injury; Adam Milne called up

Ferguson hat-trick as New Zealand stun Sri Lanka and defend 108

The T20I series ends 1-1 with Glenn Phillips also playing an important role

Ferguson hat-trick as New Zealand stun Sri Lanka and defend 108

Asalanka, bowlers help SL brush NZ aside for 1-0 lead

Sri Lanka's spinners claimed six wickets between them to skittle New Zealand for 135

Asalanka, bowlers help SL brush NZ aside for 1-0 lead

Asalanka on SL's form: 'Goal is to climb to top three in the rankings'

Captain wants the team to be as good as Sri Lanka had been before 2014

Asalanka on SL's form: 'Goal is to climb to top three in the rankings'

SL vs NZ T20Is: A perfect time to start building towards next T20 World Cup

How will a new-look New Zealand shape up in these conditions? And will Sri Lanka continue using spin at the expense of some terrific seam talent?

SL vs NZ T20Is: A perfect time to start building towards next T20 World Cup
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question