Match delayed by rain
1st ODI (D/N), Dambulla, November 13, 2024, New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
(0.1/50 ov) 0/0
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand

Sri Lanka chose to bat.

Current RR: 0
forecasterLive Forecast:SL 273
Sri Lanka opt to bat; three ODI debutants for New Zealand

Sri Lanka have brought back Dilshan Madushanka and Jeffrey Vandersay has come in for the injured Wanindu Hasaranga

Andrew Fidel Fernando
13-Nov-2024 • 44 mins ago
Jeffrey Vandersay is all smiles after bowling Riyal Parag, Sri Lanka vs India, 3rd ODI, Colombo, August 7, 2024

Jeffrey Vandersay has replaced the injured Wanindu Hasaranga  •  Associated Press

Toss Sri Lanka chose to bat vs New Zealand
Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and chose to bat in the first ODI against New Zealand, in Dambulla, saying he expected the surface to become worse for batting as the match wore on. New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said he did not mind bowling first, with there being the possibility that rain and a wet outfield later, which may impede bowlers operating in the evening.
New Zealand have three debutants in their XI. Opening batter Tim Robinson and wicketkeeper-batter Mitchell Hay get their ODI caps, having played the T20Is over the weekend. For Nathan Smith, the 26-year-old seam-bowling allrounder, it's his first international in any format.
Adam Milne, who has replaced the injured Lockie Ferguson in the squad, having arrived in the country only on Tuesday night, was not available for selection. Jacob Duffy will be the other frontline seamer, with Ish Sodhi, Santner, Michael Bracewell and Glenn Phillips offering the spin options on a track expected to take turn.
Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have brought back left-arm quick Dilshan Madushanka. They have also been hit by an injury, with Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out. Jeffrey Vandersay replaced him in the XI. There are plenty of bowling options from among the top seven, with Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis and Janith Liyanage all capable of putting in a few overs.
Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Avishka Fernando, 3 Kusal Mendis (wk), 4 Sadeera Samarawickrama, 5 Charith Asalanka (capt), 6 Kamindu Mendis, 7 Janith Liyanage, 8 Maheesh Theekshana, 9 Jeffrey Vandersay, 10 Dilshan Madushanka, 11 Asitha Fernando
New Zealand: 1 Tim Robinson, 2 Will Young, 3 Henry Nicholls, 4 Mark Chapman, 5 Glenn Phillips, 6 Mitchell Hay (wk), 7 Michael Bracewell, 8 Mitchell Santner (capt), 9 Nathan Smith, 10 Ish Sodhi, 11 Jacob Duffy
Sri LankaNew ZealandSri Lanka vs New ZealandNew Zealand tour of Sri Lanka

Andrew Fidel Fernando is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo. @afidelf

