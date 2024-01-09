Angelo Mathews back in T20I squad after three-year absence
Kusal Perera and Dhananjaya de Silva, who were left out of the ODI series, are also part of the squad
Angelo Mathews is in line to play his first T20I in nearly three years after being named in Sri Lanka's T20I squad for the series against Zimbabwe. Also in the squad are batters Kusal Perera and Dhananjaya de Silva, who are not in the squad for the ongoing ODIs, as well as spinner Akila Dananjaya, round-arm seam bowler Nuwan Thushara, and batting allrounder Kamindu Mendis.
This will be Wanindu Hasaranga's first series as captain. There is still a spot in the squad for previous captain Dasun Shanaka.
Among the omissions from this squad are of opener Avishka Fernando and top order batters Nuwanidu Fernando and Janith Liyanage, who was Player of the Match in the second ODI against Zimbabwe. Also not in the squad are allrounder Dunith Wellalage, seamer Pramod Madushan, and legspinner Jeffrey Vandersay. Pathum Nissanka has been named subject to fitness, after he was admitted to hospital last week with suspected dengue.
These three T20Is will mark Sri Lanka's earnest preparation for the T20 World Cup to be held later this year. Sri Lanka only played seven T20Is in 2023.
All three T20Is will be played at Kettarama, on January 14, 16 and 18.
Sri Lanka squad: Wanindu Hasaranga (capt), Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Akila Dananjaya.
Andrew Fidel Fernando is a writer at ESPNcricinfo. @afidelf