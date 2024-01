South Africa's 55 all out, the lowest total against India in Tests

South Africa's total in Cape Town is their seventh-lowest in Test cricket and their lowest since 1932 when they made 36 and 45 against Australia in Melbourne.

South Africa's 55 all out is the lowest total for any team against India in Test cricket ecplipsing the 62 all out by New Zealand at Wankhede in 2021.

9.4 overs for India to take a first-innings lead. It is the earliest instance of a such an event in all men's Tests since 2001. Previously South Africa had taken a first-innings lead after 11.2 overs of batting against Zimbabwe in 2005 and against New Zealand in 2013. Both of those matches took place at Newlands as well.