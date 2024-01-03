South Africa's 55 all out, the lowest total against India in Tests
Siraj, who orchestrated most of the damage, became only the second Indian to bag a five-wicket haul before lunch on the first day's play
South Africa collapsed in spectacular fashion in Cape Town • Gallo Images
55 South Africa's total in Cape Town is their seventh-lowest in Test cricket and their lowest since 1932 when they made 36 and 45 against Australia in Melbourne.
1 South Africa's 55 all out is the lowest total for any team against India in Test cricket ecplipsing the 62 all out by New Zealand at Wankhede in 2021.
9.4 overs for India to take a first-innings lead. It is the earliest instance of a such an event in all men's Tests since 2001. Previously South Africa had taken a first-innings lead after 11.2 overs of batting against Zimbabwe in 2005 and against New Zealand in 2013. Both of those matches took place at Newlands as well.
2 Mohammed Siraj's 6 for 15 are the second-best recorded bowling figures before lunch on the first day of a men's Test match. Only Stuart Broad has done better, taking 8 for 15 against Australia in 2015 at Trent Bridge.
Siraj is only the second Indian to bag a five-wicket haul before lunch on the first day, after Maninder Singh against Pakistan in Bangalore in 1987.
23.2 overs taken by India to pick up all 10 wickets at Newlands, a new record for them. This takes over from the 2006 Test in Johannesburg where they bowled the same opposition, South Africa, out in 25.1 overs.
1899 Last instance of South Africa registering a lower total at home in Test cricket - 35 all out against England, also in Cape Town. The 55 all out is South Africa's fifth-lowest total at home in Tests.
8 Totals in the first innings of men's Tests lower than South Africa's 55 all out. It is the fourth-lowest total in the first innings of a men's Test since 1950. Three of the top four have come in Cape Town.
9 Overs bowled by Siraj, the fewest that an Indian bowler has needed to take six or more wickets in men's Tests. Venkatesh Prasad bowled 10.2 overs during his 6 for 33 against Pakistan in 1999 in Chennai.
15 runs conceded by Siraj, the second-fewest for an Indian bowler picking up a haul of six or more wickets, behind Venkatapathy Raju's 6 for 12 against Sri Lanka in Chandigarh 1993.
36.67 Percentage of not-in-control shots by South African batters in their first 20 overs on Wednesday, where they lost eight wickets. During the previous Test in Centurion, they were not in control of 30% of the first 20 overs, losing only one wicket.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo