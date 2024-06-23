Sri Lanka invest in youth ahead of women's T20Is against West Indies

The spin department as ever is stacked, and will be headed by the experienced trio of Ranasinghe, Inoshi Fernando and Sugandika Kumari. They will be supplemented by wristspinner Gimhani and left-arm spinner Nisansala - fresh off a five-wicket haul in her last ODI - while also being able to call on the services of Dilhari and Athapaththu. Meanwhile Kanchana, Kawya Kavindi and Sewwandi are the seam bowling options.