Sri Lanka invest in youth ahead of women's T20Is against West Indies

Despite these changes though, the batting unit remains as solid as ever, led by Chamari Athapaththu Vishmi Gunaratne , still just 18, has already nailed down a spot at the top of the order, while the likes of Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva and Kavisha Dilhari were all in the runs during the West Indies ODIs. There could also be game time for Dulani and allrounder Sewwandi, along with Nuthyangana, who is the only recognised wicketkeeper in the squad.