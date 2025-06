After a 2-0 loss to New Zealand in 2024 with a second-string Test side, South Africa beat West Indies 1-0 away at the halfway mark of their campaign. With three series and six Tests to go, they were seventh on the points table and needed to win all six Tests to ensure a place in the final. They did exactly that. Their winning streak of eight Tests is now the longest for any team since the WTC was introduced in 2019. The previous record was seven. India had started their 2019 campaign with seven straight wins and New Zealand levelled them with their win in the final of that cycle.