Mullaney moves into player-coach role at Notts

Steven Mullaney will continue to be available for the Notts first team • Getty Images

Steven Mullaney has agreed a three-year player-coach contract with Nottinghamshire that will see him captain the 2nd XI while remaining available for the first team across all formats.

Mullaney, 36, recently stepped down as club captain and has already begun to turn his focus to coaching, working at the Abu Dhabi T10 and on the Trent Rockets staff during the Hundred. His new Notts role will include one-to-one coaching and helping the development of players as they progress from the seconds into first-team cricket.

"This change in roles feels logical for the club and myself, and it's one I'm really keen to throw myself into," Mullaney said. "I hope I can pass on some of my experience in the game, whether by having direct conversations or them just picking up the way I go about things.

"In doing so we can help bridge the gap between the first and second team so that players feel prepared, confident, and know what to expect when they make the step up.

"In a coaching capacity, I'll be building on experiences I've enjoyed over the last few years, from the exposure I've had at Nottinghamshire, in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, and with Trent Rockets.

"It was a real passion of mine to get the best out of people when I was captain, and that will be at the core of my philosophy when working with the lads. I am able to start from a strong base, building on good relationships, and I feel like I'm in a privileged position to be able to help players in a unique way on and off the field."

Mullaney, who joined Notts in 2010, still had a year left on his playing contract. His time at Trent Bridge has encompassed a County Championship pennant, two T20 titles, two one-day cups, and the 2022 Division Two title, which was secured under his captaincy.

"This is the start of a new journey for Steve primarily in a coaching and mentoring capacity, albeit he will remain available to play for the first team if and when required," Peter Moores, Notts head coach, said. "His leadership qualities will help the young players in our second team as we look to give them the opportunities to progress.

"Peter Trego adopted a similar role a few years ago, and we saw how successful that was in terms of maturing players and preparing them for first-team cricket - you can look at the likes of Calvin Harrison, Matthew Montgomery and Toby Pettman for examples of that.

"He adds real value to the coaching team as someone who has been at the coalface of first-team action for several years here.