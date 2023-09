Chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced India's 15-man squad for the World Cup starting next month, which saw no real surprises but threw up a lot of questions . Did Suryakumar Yadav do enough to cement his spot? Did Tilak Varma deserve a place instead? Will India miss an offspinner like R Ashwin or a legspinner like Yuzvendra Chahal ? Is an in-form Ishan Kishan the first-choice wicketkeeper now, ahead of KL Rahul?

At the same time India also made it to the Super Fours of the Asia Cup and have at least three more games left in the tournament. How do they make the most of these games? Kaustubh Kumar, Vishal Dikshit and Raunak Kapoor got together after India's squad announcement to make sense of it all. Listen in...