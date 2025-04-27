Suryakumar second fastest to 4000 IPL runs; Bumrah top wicket-taker for MI
Stats highlights from MI's fifth win in a row in IPL 2025, against Lucknow Super Giants
2714 Number of balls taken by Suryakumar Yadav to complete 4000 runs in the IPL - the third quickest to the milestone after Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers, both of whom took 2658 balls.
10 Consecutive scores of 25-plus for Suryakumar in IPL 2025, after his 54 off 28 balls against Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai. He's only the second batter to achieve such a streak after Robin Uthappa had ten consecutive 40-plus scores in IPL 2014.
174 Wickets for Jasprit Bumrah in the IPL after his spell of 4 for 22 against LSG. He is now Mumbai Indians' leading wicket-taker, surpassing Lasith Malinga's tally of 170.
16-0 MI's win-loss record while defending targets of 200-plus in the IPL. They are the only team to defend all their 200-plus totals in the IPL.
150 Number of matches MI have won in the IPL, including two via a Super Over. They are the first team to register 150 wins in the IPL.
5 Consecutive matches won by MI in IPL 2025 after starting the season with only one victory in their first five games. The previous instance of MI winning five consecutive IPL matches was in 2020.
5 Number of LSG bowlers to concede more than 40 runs against MI at the Wankhede - only the third such instance in IPL history, after Rajasthan Royals against Sunrisers Hyderabad and SRH against Punjab Kings earlier this season.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo