Switch Hit: New season, fresh vibe

Alan Gardner is joined by Andrew Miller and Vithushan Ehantharajah to discuss the latest with England and preview the start of the county summer

ESPNcricinfo staff
01-Apr-2025 • 1 hr ago
Ryan Campbell shakes Scott Borthwick's hand as the Durham players prepare for their team photo, Chester-le-Street, March 31, 2025

Durham's players get ready for the team photo  •  Getty Images

The English season gets underway this week with the return of the County Championship, while the eight Tier 1 women's teams are preparing for life in the ECB's new domestic structure. On the latest edition of Switch Hit, Alan Gardner was joined by Andrew Miller and Vithushan Ehantharajah to preview the summer. Topics for discussion included England men's and women's captaincy vacancies, the fitness of Ben Stokes (and James Anderson), and whether Surrey are going to clean up again.
