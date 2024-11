England have pitched up in New Zealand for their Test tour, but are already on to their third wicketkeeper - with Jordan Cox, deputising for Jamie Smith, injured in the nets. That, in turn, has led to a Test debut for Jacob Bethell , batting at No. 3 while Ollie Pope drops down the order with the gloves. Keeping up? Don't worry, this week's pod will help you out, asspeaks toin Christchurch and then discusses the latest Baz-call withand. Is Bethell ready for his sudden promotion? Should Joe Root be doing the job at first drop? And are England getting too funky for their own good. All that, as well as their prospects for the series against a resurgent New Zealand.