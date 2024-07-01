Switch Hit: Bye-bye T20WC, hello Tests!
Alan Gardner is joined by Andrew Miller and Matt Roller to review England's World Cup exit and look at who's in the Test squad to face West Indies
England's T20 World Cup defence came to an emphatic end at the semi-final stage with a 68-run defeat to India in Guyana. Following the completion of the tournament, Alan Gardner and Andrew Miller were joined by Matt Roller to look at where things went wrong and what the future holds for Jos Buttler and Matthew Mott. There was also time to discuss some new faces in the Test squad as attention turns to the series against West Indies starting next week.