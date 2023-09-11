Switch Hit: By hook or by Brook

England returned to white-ball action for the first time since March, drawing the T20Is with New Zealand 2-2 before World Cup preparations ramped up with the start of the ODIs. Harry Brook continues to push for World Cup selection, but is there a way England can fit him in? On this week's Switch Hit, Alan Gardner, Andrew Miller and Vithushan Ehantharajah discuss whether Dawid Malan will be the fall guy, the timely return to form of Liam Livingstone, Gus Atkinson's start to international cricket and a captaincy role for Zak Crawley.