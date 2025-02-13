Switch Hit: White-ball whitewash
England succumbed to a 3-0 series defeat against India, leaving them with a worryingly poor ODI record going into the Champions Trophy. After another thumping in Ahmedabad took their record on tour to one win and seven defeats, Alan Gardner was joined on the podcast by Andrew Miller and Vithushan Ehantharajah. What's going on with selection? Have England got a cunning plan for Pakistan? And can Jos Buttler and Brendon McCullum turn it around over the next 10 days?