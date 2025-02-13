Matches (13)
IND vs ENG (1)
Tri-Nation (1)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Ranji Trophy (4)
Challenge League Group B (2)
Australia 1-Day (3)
Feature

Switch Hit: White-ball whitewash

England warmed up for the Champions Trophy with a 3-0 ODI defeat to India as Brendon McCullum's tough baptism with the limited-overs teams continued. The pod got together to discuss

ESPNcricinfo staff
12-Feb-2025 • 1 hr ago
Harry Brook ended up dragging on to the stumps, India vs England, 3rd ODI, Ahmedabad, February 12, 2025

Harry Brook ended up dragging on to the stumps  •  Getty Images

England succumbed to a 3-0 series defeat against India, leaving them with a worryingly poor ODI record going into the Champions Trophy. After another thumping in Ahmedabad took their record on tour to one win and seven defeats, Alan Gardner was joined on the podcast by Andrew Miller and Vithushan Ehantharajah. What's going on with selection? Have England got a cunning plan for Pakistan? And can Jos Buttler and Brendon McCullum turn it around over the next 10 days?
EnglandIndia vs EnglandICC Champions TrophyEngland tour of India

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback