Switch Hit: White-ball whitewash

England succumbed to a 3-0 series defeat against India, leaving them with a worryingly poor ODI record going into the Champions Trophy. After another thumping in Ahmedabad took their record on tour to one win and seven defeats,was joined on the podcast byand. What's going on with selection? Have England got a cunning plan for Pakistan? And can Jos Buttler and Brendon McCullum turn it around over the next 10 days?