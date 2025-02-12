Matches (13)
Tri-Nation (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (1)
IND vs ENG (1)
ILT20 (1)
Arjun Trophy (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Ranji Trophy (4)

India vs England, 3rd ODI at Ahmedabad, IND vs ENG, Feb 12 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd ODI (D/N), Ahmedabad, February 12, 2025, England tour of India
India FlagIndia
England FlagEngland
Tomorrow
8:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:42
batters to watch(Recent stats)
RG Sharma
7 M • 372 Runs • 53.14 Avg • 138.8 SR
SS Iyer
8 M • 302 Runs • 37.75 Avg • 125.83 SR
BM Duckett
7 M • 402 Runs • 57.43 Avg • 110.74 SR
HC Brook
7 M • 343 Runs • 57.17 Avg • 114.71 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Arshdeep Singh
5 M • 12 Wkts • 4.55 Econ • 22 SR
Mohammed Shami
4 M • 10 Wkts • 6.37 Econ • 19.6 SR
AU Rashid
10 M • 9 Wkts • 5.61 Econ • 56.22 SR
BA Carse
6 M • 8 Wkts • 7.22 Econ • 30.75 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
IND
ENG
Player
Role
Rohit Sharma (c)
Top order Batter
Shubman Gill (vc)
Opening Batter
Arshdeep Singh 
Bowler
Jasprit Bumrah 
Bowler
Shreyas Iyer 
Top order Batter
Ravindra Jadeja 
Allrounder
Yashasvi Jaiswal 
Opening Batter
Virat Kohli 
Top order Batter
Kuldeep Yadav 
Bowler
Mohammed Shami 
Bowler
Hardik Pandya 
Allrounder
Rishabh Pant 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Axar Patel 
Allrounder
KL Rahul 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Varun Chakravarthy 
Bowler
Washington Sundar 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4833
Hours of play (local time)13.30 start, First Session 13.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.30, Second Session 17.30-21.00
Match days12 February 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English
England in India News

Final decision on Bumrah's availability for Champions Trophy on February 11

Bumrah has not played any cricket since the Border-Gavaskar Trophy ended in early January

Jadeja credits domestic cricket for ODI rhythm

"I bowled almost 30 overs in that match [against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy]. So I never lost my rhythm"

Rohit reminds us, and perhaps himself, that he isn't done just yet

Amid all the noise that swirled around him, he produced a 32nd ODI hundred that was as clinical as it was exhilarating

Stats - Rohit, the six-hitting, big-chase demon

India have now gone nine series against England at home without being defeated - the last was back in 1984

'I really broke it down into pieces' - Rohit reflects on comeback innings

"He makes things much easier than what it is," Shubman Gill says about Rohit Sharma's century in the Cuttack ODI

