India vs England, 3rd ODI at Ahmedabad, IND vs ENG, Feb 12 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
India
T
L
L
W
W
England
L
W
L
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND7 M • 372 Runs • 53.14 Avg • 138.8 SR
IND8 M • 302 Runs • 37.75 Avg • 125.83 SR
ENG7 M • 402 Runs • 57.43 Avg • 110.74 SR
ENG7 M • 343 Runs • 57.17 Avg • 114.71 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IND5 M • 12 Wkts • 4.55 Econ • 22 SR
IND4 M • 10 Wkts • 6.37 Econ • 19.6 SR
ENG10 M • 9 Wkts • 5.61 Econ • 56.22 SR
ENG6 M • 8 Wkts • 7.22 Econ • 30.75 SR
Squad
IND
ENG
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
Match details
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4833
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.30 start, First Session 13.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.30, Second Session 17.30-21.00
|Match days
|12 February 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
England in India News
Final decision on Bumrah's availability for Champions Trophy on February 11
Bumrah has not played any cricket since the Border-Gavaskar Trophy ended in early January
Jadeja credits domestic cricket for ODI rhythm
"I bowled almost 30 overs in that match [against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy]. So I never lost my rhythm"
Rohit reminds us, and perhaps himself, that he isn't done just yet
Amid all the noise that swirled around him, he produced a 32nd ODI hundred that was as clinical as it was exhilarating
Stats - Rohit, the six-hitting, big-chase demon
India have now gone nine series against England at home without being defeated - the last was back in 1984