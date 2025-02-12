Stats - Gill's love for Ahmedabad, and Kohli's Rashid problem
All the stats highlights from India's third ODI against England
356 - India's total while batting first at Ahmedabad is their highest at the venue surpassing the 325 for 5 they posted against West Indies in 2002. South Africa's 365 for 2 remains the highest by any team at this venue.
It is also the joint third-highest total for India against England in ODIs, alongside the 356 for 7 they posted in Pune back in 2017.
142 - Runs by which India won the final ODI against England, their second-biggest victory margin against England. The biggest was when India beat them by 158 runs at Rajkot in 2008 courtesy Yuvraj Singh's unbeaten 138.
100 - Shubman Gill became the first Indian batter and the 13th overall to score a century in his 50th ODI. Mohammad Kaif's unbeaten 95 against South Africa in 2003 was the previous best by an Indian in their 50th ODI game.
5 - Gill also became only the fifth batter to have scored centuries in all formats at a single ground. He now has a ton each in Tests, ODIs and T20Is in Ahmedabad to add to his three IPL tons at the venue.
Quinton de Kock in Centurion, Babar Azam in Karachi, David Warner in Adelaide, and Faf du Plessis in Johannesburg are the other four batters to have scored hundreds across all formats at a single venue.
7 - Hundreds scored by Gill so far in this ODI career of 50 matches, making it the most by an Indian batter in their first 50 games. Shikhar Dhawan had six, whereas all three of Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir and KL Rahul had five each.
3 - Fifty-plus scores for Gill in this series, including a hundred making him just the seventh Indian batter to have scored more than 50 in all the games of a 3-match bilateral ODI series and the first one to do so against England. Navjot Singh Sidhu in 1994 against West Indies and Shikhar Dhawan in 2014 against Sri Lanka also made three fifties in as many games but were part of a five-match series.
11 - Number of times Kohli has been dismissed by Adil Rashid in international cricket, the most for him against a player alongside Josh Hazlewood and Tim Southee. Rashid has got the better of him four times in Tests, five times in ODIs and twice in T20Is.
9.88 - Shreyas Iyer's scoring rate against pacers in this series against England. It is the best by an Indian batter who has scored at least 100 runs in an ODI series. Virender Sehwag's 9.67 runs per over in the 2009-10 Tri-Nation tournament was the previous best, where ball-by-ball data is available.
4 - Consecutive bilateral ODI series lost by England. They have lost to India, Australia and twice to West Indies, all since Dec 2023. Only once before have they lost four on the trot when they lost a series each to South Africa, Australia, Pakistan and India in 2005-06.
Deep Gadhia is a stats analyst at ESPNcricinfo