Stats - Gill's love for Ahmedabad, and Kohli's Rashid problem

- Fifty-plus scores for Gill in this series, including a hundred making him just the seventh Indian batter to have scored more than 50 in all the games of a 3-match bilateral ODI series and the first one to do so against England. Navjot Singh Sidhu in 1994 against West Indies and Shikhar Dhawan in 2014 against Sri Lanka also made three fifties in as many games but were part of a five-match series.