Stats - Gill's love for Ahmedabad, and Kohli's Rashid problem

Quinton de Kock in Centurion, Babar Azam in Karachi, David Warner in Adelaide, and Faf du Plessis in Johannesburg are the other four batters to have scored hundreds across all formats at a single venue.

7 - Hundreds scored by Gill so far in this ODI career of 50 matches, making it the most by an Indian batter in their first 50 games. Shikhar Dhawan had six, whereas all three of Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir and KL Rahul had five each.