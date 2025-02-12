England bowl with Banton in; India rest Shami, Jadeja and injured Varun

Toss England chose to bowl vs India

England will bowl first in the third ODI in Ahmedabad, after Jos Buttler won his third consecutive toss of the series.

The visitors are looking to secure a consolation win to sign off what has been a chastening tour of India ahead of this month's Champions Trophy.

India's victory in Cuttack banked them the ODI series, moving to an insurmountable 2-0 lead ahead of this final fixture, having taken the preceding T20I series 4-1. While there is pride to play for as far as England are concerned, this fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium represents an opportunity for both teams to fine-tune their plans for the Champions Trophy.

As such, experimentation is the name of the game, starting with Buttler's decision to chase, citing the fact England chose to bat first in the previous two games. Similarly, Rohit Sharma says he would have batted first anyway, having chased successfully on both occasions.

Tom Banton comes in for Jamie Overton, earning his first England cap in three years. He is carded to bat at No. 3, with Jamie Smith still resting his calf. This is Banton's seventh appearance in ODIs, and first since the 2020 English summer, which was also the last time he played List A cricket.

The Somerset keeper-batter is likely to be confirmed as a Champions Trophy replacement for Jacob Bethell, who was ruled out of the tournament with a left hamstring issue. Jofra Archer is rested once more.

Conditions in Ahmedabad are set to be typically hot and dry. There is moisture in the black-soil pitch, which is not likely to last long, putting the onus on England's attack to make use of that early juice. Dew is also expected later in the day.

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Harshit Rana