Switch Hit: Stayin' alive
After England became the first team to reach the T20 World Cup semi-finals, the Switch Hit team meet to discuss their hopes of back-to-back titles
After their group-stage struggles, England became the first team to seal a berth in the T20 World Cup semi-finals, with a clinical demolition of the USA in Barbados. In this week's Switch Hit, Alan Gardner, Matt Roller and Andrew Miller review their circuitous route to another tournament knock-out phase, and the prospects of Jos Buttler's men making it back-to-back titles, after their victory in Australia in 2022.