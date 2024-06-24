Matches (13)
Switch Hit: Stayin' alive

After England became the first team to reach the T20 World Cup semi-finals, the Switch Hit team meet to discuss their hopes of back-to-back titles

ESPNcricinfo staff
24-Jun-2024 • 1 hr ago
Jos Buttler and Phil Salt put on 117 to get the job done themselves, England vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024, Super Eight, Bridgetown, Barbados, June 23, 2024

Jos Buttler and Phil Salt put on 117 to get the job done themselves  •  Getty Images

After their group-stage struggles, England became the first team to seal a berth in the T20 World Cup semi-finals, with a clinical demolition of the USA in Barbados. In this week's Switch Hit, Alan Gardner, Matt Roller and Andrew Miller review their circuitous route to another tournament knock-out phase, and the prospects of Jos Buttler's men making it back-to-back titles, after their victory in Australia in 2022.
