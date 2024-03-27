PCB contests FICA claim of delayed player payments in PSL

Cricket's global union has described the landscape of T20 leagues as the 'Wild West' when it comes to player payments

According to the FICA report, one player in four has experienced payment issues in sanctioned leagues

The PCB has denied that there has ever been a delay in player payments in the Pakistan Super League, following a report by cricket's global players' union which registered reports of late or non-payment across several major franchise leagues over the last 24 months.

The Federation of International Cricketers' Associations (FICA) launched a new 'leagues hub' on Wednesday morning, which is designed to be a resource for players, their agents and players' associations to help them navigate what they described as the "Wild West" of global franchise leagues.

FICA said that one player in four has experienced payment issues in sanctioned leagues and that it has received reports of payment issues in a number of major franchise tournaments. These include the IPL and WPL, the Bangladesh Premier League, the Lanka Premier League, Canada's Global T20, Major League Cricket and the Abu Dhabi T10, as well as the PSL.

Usman Wahla, the PCB's director of international cricket operations, denied that the PSL has ever paid players late. He told ESPNcricinfo: "There is no - and never has been - any delay in player payments in any of our nine [PSL] seasons… we have written to FICA to rectify this in their document."

The PSL's contract terms stipulate that players should receive 70% of their fee within seven days of their arrival in Pakistan, and the remaining 30% within 40 days of their final league match.

The PCB previously denied any issue with late payments across the PSL's history when James Faulkner, the Australian allrounder, pulled out of the final stages of the 2022 season alleging that the board had failed to honour his contract. "In the seven years of the HBL Pakistan Super League, no player has ever complained about the nonfulfillment of the PCB's contractual obligations," the PCB said at the time.

Tom Moffat, FICA's CEO, said in a press release: "The growth of domestic leagues around the world has been a great thing for cricket and has provided a number of new opportunities for players. However, inconsistencies with the treatment of players have led to the landscape being considered by many as the 'Wild West.'

"FICA continues to advocate for fit for purpose global regulation and increased accountability in the domestic leagues landscape to protect all stakeholders, including players. This should include contract minimum standards and effective pay enforcement mechanisms, for example.

"In the meantime we want [to] play our role in supporting players, their associations, and agents, by providing information in the Leagues Hub to assist their decision making. We also welcome engagement from domestic leagues who wish to work directly with players collectively to raise standards and ensure their league aligns with international best practice in an increasingly competitive market."