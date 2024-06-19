Matches (8)
Feature

Cricket and America: Unpacking the first leg of the T20 World Cup

The latest Stump Mic podcast with Sidharth Monga and Kaustubh Kumar

ESPNcricinfo staff
19-Jun-2024 • 2 hrs ago
The USA fans were out in numbers to support their team, USA vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024, Super Eight, North Sound, June 19, 2024

Is cricket taking over the USA?  •  ICC/Getty Images

Between Texas, Florida and New York, how did USA react to the men's T20 World Cup 2024? What was the vibe like for India vs Pakistan in Nassau County (compared to the MCG)? Who is really the audience for cricket in America?
Sidharth Monga, who is traveling to cover the tournament in the US and the West Indies, joins Kaustubh Kumar to answer these questions and more.
