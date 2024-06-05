Oman captain on playing Australia: We don't think we are going to play someone extraordinary

"Once you step into the field, there is no big name, there is no one bigger than you at the field," Aqib Ilyas says

Oman have been told to ignore the names on the opposition team sheet when they take on Australia in Barbados while captain Aqib Ilyas believes his side can target them with spin.

In a bullish pre-match press conference, Ilyas insisted it was vital that Oman treat the contest like any other and not be intimidated by Australia who are aiming to be the first side to hold global trophies across all three formats after their World Test Championship (WTC) and ODI World Cup success last year.

Ilyas made clear that was not to be taken as any lack of respect, but rather a way to make Oman believe they can be competitive against a powerhouse side.

"Once you step into the field, there is no big name, there is no one bigger than you at the field," he said. "It's another game for us and we don't think that we are going to play someone extraordinary.

"I don't have to go and tell them as a captain that you are going to face [Mitchell] Starc. Already it comes to your mind when you are playing some top bowlers or top cricketers. So it's been very positive from the management [and] also from the coach, he said we don't even take their names - it's just a team that has come and still they are at the same level what we are doing. We have also qualified, they have also qualified, one team is going to be the champion so it doesn't make much difference, though we respect them [and] what they have [done] in the past. That is why they are named as world champions.

"No doubt there are big names, but [to] our boys, what I say is if they take on Starc tomorrow, imagine someone taking on Starc or any of the top bowlers, how much highlight he will get."

Oman already have a game under their belt at Kensington Oval, the low-scoring affair against Namibia where they lost on a Super Over. That was a tricky surface that offered uneven bounce and spin - although looked easier for batting in the day time as Scotland put on a strong opening stand against England before the rain came - and while a fresh pitch is expected for the Australia game, Ilyas said that conditions could yet bring the sides closer together.

"You see the last match, how the ball was turning and staying low," he said. "[Australia] had a few good technique players [against spin] in the past like [Steven] Smith and [Marnus] Labuschagne but I don't think they have many now. They look to hit big. Everyone tries to go for sixes but every day it is not the same day and if the same wicket is there, maybe it can be a problem for them.

"As you could see PNG bowling against West Indies , [it was] difficult to chase 130 runs even having [some] of the biggest hitters in the side. So, on a slower track, on a slow wicket, with good quality spinners, [the] only thing is we have to play with the big heart and we have to put it on the right areas. It's just about the areas because the ball doesn't know how big the batsman in front of it [is]. If it turns a bit, it stays low or anything happens, the batsman is gone."

From Australia's point of view there is an element of the unknown in facing Oman for the first time, although earlier in the week Ashton Agar noted there was an increasing amount of footage available of the Associate teams for those who wanted to use it.

However, Travis Head , who will open the batting alongside David Warner, indicated he would not be taking an overly intricate approach to his preparation, instead sticking to a routine and plan that has worked for him in the past.

"My [preparation] is pretty relaxed," he said. "At some stage over the next day or maybe tonight, I'll have a quick look at some of the [Oman] guys. You'll get heaps of footage, but for me personally, I'll probably just watch a little bit in the warm-up, sort of try and get a rough idea on who's who. A little bit like I was in India as well, just sort of see the bowl-throughs…stand somewhat near them in the warm-up and have a look at what's going on around the bowling stuff, and then stay pretty calm and relaxed."

There was a smile and a glint in the eye when Ilyas was asked whether there would be a different approach to the Australia players after the match was over.