Rohit to Dravid: 'An absolute privilege to call you my confidant, coach and friend'
Rohit penned a heartfelt letter to the outgoing head coach days after India's T20 World Cup win
Rohit Sharma has penned an emotional letter to outgoing India head coach Rahul Dravid, expressing gratitude for his humility and ability to make players comfortable.
"Dear Rahul bhai, I have been trying to find the right words to properly express my feelings on this but I'm not sure I ever will so here's my attempt," Rohit wrote on Instagram.
"Since my childhood days I have looked up to you just like billions of others but I was lucky enough to get to work with you this closely. You are an absolute stalwart of this game but you left all of your accolades and achievements at the door and walked in as our coach and came on a level where we all felt comfortable enough to say just about anything to you. That is your gift, your humility and your love for this game even after all this time. I have learnt so much from you and every memory will be cherished."
Rohit made his international debut - in an ODI against Ireland - under Dravid's captaincy. The pair combined as captain and coach to end India's ICC title-drought by winning the T20 World Cup in 2024. They won the competition undefeated, after coming close in the ODI World Cup at home last year, when they lost to Australia in the final. The tournament in the West Indies and USA ended Dravid's near three-year stint as India's head coach.
"My wife refers to you as my work wife and I'm lucky to get to call you that too," Rohit wrote. "This was the only thing missing from your arsenal and I'm so happy that we got to achieve it together. Rahul bhai it has been an absolute privilege to get to call you my confidant, my coach and my friend."
After India's win in Bridgetown, Dravid had recalled Rohit's phone call after the World Cup final last year - when his initial two-year term ended - asking him to continue till the T20 World Cup 2024. Dravid's successor is expected to be named soon.