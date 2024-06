Lamichhane lands in West Indies, will play Nepal's last two World Cup league games

All boards were allowed to make changes to their T20 World Cup 2024 squads by May 25, but when Lamichhane didn't get a US visa even on second attempt, and Nepal were to play their first two games in the USA, CAN had said on May 30 that Lamichhane was going to miss the tournament. But CAN president Chatur Bahadur Chand told ESPNcricinfo on Monday that the board had originally submitted 14 names on May 24 to the ICC to allow for Lamichhane's late addition. ESPNcricinfo has learnt that Nepal already have 15 players in the USA, and Lamichhane's addition can only came as someone's replacement and will need an approval from the ICC's Event Technical Committee. The ICC is yet to release a statement about changes to the Nepal squad or respond to ESPNcricinfo's queries about the same.