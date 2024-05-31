Nepal's Lamichhane denied US visa, will miss T20 World Cup 2024

He has not been granted a US visa to take part in the tournament

His initial application was turned down last week , following which the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) and the Nepal government intervened on his behalf, but despite their efforts he was turned down again.

"Despite taking necessary initiatives, along with the diplomatic note, from the government of Nepal, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Youth and Sports, National Sports Council, CAN and International Cricket Council (ICC) for cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane's visit to participate in the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies, the US Embassy has expressed its inability to give travel permission (visa) to national player Lamichhane to play the World Cup," CAN said in a statement.

The board said it remains committed though to helping Lamichhane secure a visa for future travel to the US.

"The US Embassy in Kathmandu and other US consular posts around the world have made a concerted effort to ensure that members of national cricket teams who qualify for the appropriate visa class are able to travel in time to compete in the World Cup," a spokesperson of the US Embassy in Kathmandu said last week, according to Kathmandu Post. "We cannot comment on individual visa cases as visa records are confidential under US law."