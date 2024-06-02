Stats - Aaron Jones second only to Chris Gayle after blitzing Canada

195 - Target chased by USA against Canada on Saturday. It is the - Target chased by USA against Canada on Saturday. It is the third-highest target successfully chased down in a Men's T20 World Cup, behind England's 230-run chase against South Africa in 2016 and South Africa's chase of 206 against West Indies in 2007.

197 for 3 - USA's total at the Grand Prairie Stadium is the highest by an associate team at the Men's T20 World Cup, going past the 194 for 5 by Canada in the first innings. The previous highest was 193 for 4 by Netherlands during a run chase against Ireland in the 2014 edition.

94* - Aaron Jones ' score against Canada is the second-highest for any player in their first T20 World Cup game. The highest is 117 by Chris Gayle against South Africa in 2007

10 - Sixes hit by Jones during his unbeaten 94. He is only the second batter to hit ten or more sixes in an innings at the Men's T20 World Cup. Gayle hit 11 sixes during his 100 not out against England in 2016 and 10 against South Africa in 2007.

2 - The unbeaten 94 by Jones is also the second-highest individual score for USA in all men's T20Is, behind the unbeaten 101 by Steven Taylor against Jersey in 2022.

The ten sixes by Jones are the most for the USA in a men's T20I. No player before him hit more than five in a T20I innings.

1 - Jones got to his fifty off 22 balls, the fastest for USA in men's T20Is. Their previous quickest fifty came off 24 balls, by Steven Taylor against Canada earlier this year in Houston

2 - Faster fifties by first-timers at the Men's T20 World Cup than Jones' 22-ball effort against Canada. Mohammad Ashraful had a 20-ball fifty against West Indies on tournament debut, while Mahela Jayawardene scored a fifty off 21 balls against Kenya.

14.29 - Run rate during the 131-run partnership between Jones and Andries Gous for the third wicket. This is the highest run rate in a partnership of 100-plus at the Men's T20 World Cup, bettering the 13.46 by Kevin O'Brien and Andrew Poynter against Netherlands in 2014.

69 - Runs scored by Jones against the Canadian spinners, facing only 25 balls. These are the second-most runs scored by a batter against spinners in an innings at the Men's T20 World Cup, behind the 74 by Brendon McCullum against Bangladesh in 2012. Eight of the ten sixes by Jones were against spinners, which is the most by a batter against spin in an innings at the Men's T20 World Cup.

33 - Runs conceded by Jeremy Gordon in the 14th over that included two no-balls and three wide balls. It is the second-most expensive over at a Men's T20 World Cup, behind the 36 Yuvraj Singh famously took off Stuart Broad in 2007.