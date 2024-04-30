Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer recalled for T20 World Cup

Chris Jordan
has been recalled to England's white-ball set-up as part of their provisional T20 World Cup squad, at the expense of Chris Woakes, while Jofra Archer is also included as he prepares to return to competitive cricket after almost a year on the sidelines.
Jordan, whose last international appearance came in September 2023 against New Zealand - the last of his 88 T20I caps - is part of a 15-man group that includes Archer and uncapped Lancashire left arm spinner Tom Hartley
. Archer has been passed fit after recovering from a right elbow injury that has kept him out of competitive action since May 2023. Hartley, who shot to prominence earlier this year with 22 wickets against India in his maiden Test series, has been handed the second frontline spinner's berth ahead of Rehan Ahmed.
The inclusion of Jordan and subsequent omission of Woakes are the only surprises in Jos Buttler's squad, charged with defending England's 2022 title. With Jamie Overton
ruled out through a back injury, Jordan's capacity to score lower down the order - he has averaged 30.05 and struck at 160.53 in all T20 cricket since the start of the 2023 Vitality Blast - has seen him emerge as an alternative, despite missing the T20I series against West Indies in December, which England lost 3-2. He remains an exceptional fielder and a viable option as a death bowler.
Woakes has been an ever-present in England's limited-overs set-up, particularly with the new ball in both their 2019 ODI and 2022 T20I World Cup successes. In many ways, his omission, along with Ben Stokes' decision to make himself unavailable for selection, marks the end of an era. Woakes is yet to feature for Punjab Kings at the IPL this season.
The selectors have stated selected players currently out in the IPL will return in time for the series against Pakistan, which begins at Headingley on May 22. The group will then fly to the Caribbean on May 31. England face Scotland in their opening group match in Barbados on June 4.
England T20 World Cup squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali (vice-captain), Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tom Hartley, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Reece Topley