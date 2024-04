Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer recalled for T20 World Cup

Jordan, whose last international appearance came in September 2023 against New Zealand - the last of his 88 T20I caps - is part of a 15-man group that includes Archer and uncapped Lancashire left arm spinner Tom Hartley . Archer has been passed fit after recovering from a right elbow injury that has kept him out of competitive action since May 2023. Hartley, who shot to prominence earlier this year with 22 wickets against India in his maiden Test series, has been handed the second frontline spinner's berth ahead of Rehan Ahmed.