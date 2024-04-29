South Africa's batting options for T20 World Cup: de Kock? Hendricks? Du Plessis?

It's T20 World Cup squad selection time and South Africa face some tough calls in composing their travelling group, especially because they have not played together at all in 2024. White-ball coach Rob Walter will have to rely heavily on league stats, particularly as he looks to fill slots in the top three, with at least six batters in the mix. Here are the candidates:

BBL: 104 runs at 17.33 average in six innings, SR: 120.93

SA20: 213 runs at 19.36, 50s: 1,SR:123.12 in 12 innings

IPL: 236 runs at 26.22 in nine innings, SR: 136.41 (as of April 28)



In most cases, de Kock is likely one of the first names on the team sheet, except perhaps this time because he is out of form. Since last year's MLC, where he finished as the second-highest run-scorer , de Kock has circled through a poor BBL and SA20 and only a slightly improved IPL. Compared with the numbers of some of the players that follow, it's hard to make a case for de Kock on form but that may not be the only criteria. He signed off from ODI cricket with four phenomenal centuries at last year's World Cup and with this T20 World Cup due to be his final international assignment, he may want to have one more big say on South Africa's trophy ambitions.

SA20: 239 runs at 29.87 average in 11 innings, SR: 141.42

IPL: 288 runs @ 28.80 in 10 innings, SR: 159.11 (as of April 28)



The latter parts of du Plessis' career have been dominated by whether he will make an international return after his Test retirement in 2020 and snub from international white-ball cricket since then. His runs have always suggested he should. Since he last played for South Africa, du Plessis has become something of a T20 must-have, scoring big runs at the IPL and CPL. He brings the experience of having played in several high-pressure events in the past too. At 39, he's fit, and age should not count against him though if he is going to make an international return, this does seem to be his last chance and even that is slim. Du Plessis was the second-highest run-scorer at last year's IPL, where he struck eight fifties at a strike rate over 150 so the argument to include him might have been stronger if the T20 World Cup had happened last year.

SA20: 172 runs at 24.57 average in nine innings, SR:110.96

CSA T20: 440 runs at 36.66 with four fifties in 15 innings, SR: 140.12



If all was fair between the last T20 World Cup and this one, Hendricks would be de Kock's opening partner for 2024. He was benched for the 2022 tournament, despite being in a purple patch where he had scored four successive T20I fifties, because of the presence of captain Temba Bavuma. Hendricks did not quit the national team and look to further his career abroad but kept plugging away, racking up runs and biding his time. The problem? He hasn't quite scored the runs where they will be noticed most. Though Hendricks dominates the domestic T20 competition, he has not had the same impact at the SA20 - arguably of a higher standard - which may count against him because some of his competitors have racked up big numbers there.

SA20: 328 runs at 32.80 average in 10 innings, SR: 147.74

CSA T20: 331 runs at 36.77 in 13 innings, SR: 136.77



Though often associated with being reliable and stable, Van der Dussen is much more than an anchor and his attacking game has been on display in the last few years. He is among South Africa's best ODI performers, has done well in both the SA20 and CSA T20 and like Faf du Plessis, has tournaments under his belt. However, during the SA20, van der Dussen spoke about not shooting the lights in T20Is and admitted he was "realistic" about his chances of making the squad.

SA20: 530 runs at 58.88 average with five fifties in 10 innings, SR: 173.77

CSA T20: 441 runs at 40.09 with four fifties in 15 innings, SR: 144.11



On form, it would be impossible to ignore Rickelton. He has been the most consistent South African top-order batter of 2024, with nine fifties across the SA20 and CSA T20 and maintains a strike rate above 140 in both. Rickelton does not have the reputation of a de Kock and has not travelled the same road as Hendricks but neither of those things should rule him out. South Africa have long been guilty of taking tried-and-trusted players instead of those who seem to be peaking at the right time so selecting Rickelton would also represent a more innovative selection policy which rewards players at the right times.

SA20: 416 runs at 40.63 average in 13 innings, SR: 135.50

CSA T20: 467 runs at 35.92 in 15 innings, SR: 131.17

