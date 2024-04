It's almost that time of year when another ICC event rolls around, with England Men set for their latest white-ball world-title defence. After the announcement of their provisional squad for the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and USA,was joined on the pod byandto discuss who made the cut and how England might approach the tournament. Also on the agenda: Dan Worrall for England, Surrey's domestic dominance and more sixes than are good for you at the IPL.