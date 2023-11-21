Ben Stokes (sort of) congratulates Australia on World Cup win
We can sympathise with Stokes' feelings on wishing the six-time champions, especially given Australia captain Pat Cummins' reaction to England's miserable campaign earlier in the tournament.
Taken me a while to type this with gritted teeth— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) November 20, 2023
Congrats to Pat Cummins and his Australia team on winning the World Cup,after 8 weeks of hard fought cricket there is nothing better than lifting that trophy at the end of it.