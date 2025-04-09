Does Ellyse Perry know she was Sophie Molineux's childhood hero?

How well do Ellyse Perry and Sophie Molineux know each other? You'll have to judge by the answers they give in this video.

Neither can quite guess the other's favourite food (yoghurt and granola for Perry and cereal for Molineux), but they are pretty bang on when it comes to guessing each other's favourite animals (platypus for Perry and none for Molineux).

When it comes to favourite sporting teams, Perry easily gets Molineux's (Collingwood), while Molineux slips up there (Paramatta Eels).

They are then asked to guess each other's childhood heroes. Perry says her childhood hero was Australian swimmer and multiple Olympic-medal winner Susie O'Neill. She guesses Molineux's must be former Aussie Rules footballer Dale "Daisy" Thomas, who played for Collingwood. However, Molienux says her childhood hero was, in fact, Perry herself, and guesses that's Perry's would have been her father.

Meanwhile, Scott Boland and Travis Head share how they first met each other - back in their Sheffield Shield days. Head remembers Boland giving him "eight send-offs by the time we had a beer" while Boland remembers Head as a "young batter who sued to come out and smack us through the off side all the time".

They also talk about their favourite memories together. For Boland, it's celebrating World Test Championship final win over India at Lord's in 2023 . Head scored 163 off 174 balls in the first innings and Boland took 3 for 46 to bowl out India for 234 in the second.