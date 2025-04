How many litres of milk does MS Dhoni drink in a day?

Always chasing accuracy in our reporting, ESPNcricinfo had asked Dhoni for a fact check about this rumour all the way back in 2005 and his answer was: "Ravi Shastri said that in the post-match presentation at Visakhapatnam [after he scored a career-turning 148 off 123 balls in an ODI against Pakistan], but I don't consume four litres of milk in a day; it's closer to around one litre of buffalo milk. Now I've shifted to milkshakes, but I ensure that I get my daily quota."