How many litres of milk does MS Dhoni drink in a day?
MS Dhoni has debunked the "fact" that many believed to be the secret behind his long-lasting success: it seems he does not drink five litres of milk every day.
When asked at a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) event during IPL 2025, what the most ridiculous rumor he has heard about himself, he said: "[That] I drink five litres of milk a day."
At the interviewer's surprise that the story wasn't true, Dhoni explains: "I used to drink maybe a litre of milk, spread out through the day, but four [sic] litres, you know, it's a bit too much for anyone."
The interviewer also asks him if it's true that he makes his lassi (churned yoghurt) in a washing machine. Dhoni laughs and responds: "First of all, I don't drink lassi."
Always chasing accuracy in our reporting, ESPNcricinfo had asked Dhoni for a fact check about this rumour all the way back in 2005 and his answer was: "Ravi Shastri said that in the post-match presentation at Visakhapatnam [after he scored a career-turning 148 off 123 balls in an ODI against Pakistan], but I don't consume four litres of milk in a day; it's closer to around one litre of buffalo milk. Now I've shifted to milkshakes, but I ensure that I get my daily quota."
Dhoni has returned to captain CSK halfway through this IPL season, replacing the injured incumbent, Ruturaj Gaikwad, but his leadership hasn't changed the team's fortunes. They have lost six out of their eight matches and are at the bottom of the points table.