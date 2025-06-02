Mercedes car injured by a six in Vitality Blast

You have to be a watchful spectator at a T20 game given how many hits sail into the stands. In fact organisers often hand out hard hats as protection for the fans, but how do you protect your car from the flying ball?

The commentators weren't offering much sympathy for the car owner's plight either, too busy admiring the six.

"That's hit and hit long into the car park," the commentator said. "That's massive, it's nearly out of the ground. Can the owner of a white Mercedes please give us the ball back?"

Lancashire needed 44 off 29 balls when Jones hit spinner Nathan Sowter out of the park and into the car. Jones got out at the end of the next over, with 55 off 39 balls, and though Durham took the chase down to the final ball, James Neesham took a single to give Lancashire a four-wicket win.

While Jones was the top scorer (and destroyer) of the match, the headlines all belonged to one 42-year-old seamer who was playing his first T20 match in 11 years. James Anderson took 3 for 17 to restrict Durham to 150 for 6.