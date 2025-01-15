Mitchell Starc commentates on wife Alyssa Healy's dismissal
After Alyssa Healy commentated on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy featuring husband Mitchell Starc, whose golf skills she wasn't too kind about, it's Starc's turn to be up in the commentary box for the women's Ashes. He was at hand to call her dismissal in the second ODI - caught behind off Lauren Bell for 29.
Starc also managed to take a dig at England captain Ben Stokes, who claimed, after Australia retained the Ashes with a 2-2 series draw in 2023, that his side had earned a "moral victory". Speaking about the last women's Ashes, which were also drawn and held by Australia, Starc quipped: "Yeah, but who won morally?"
Gold… @sthalekar93 brings up the women's drawn Ashes & Starc in commentary says "yeah but who won morally?"— Neroli Meadows (@Neroli_Meadows) January 12, 2025
Before the start of the series, Starc had been looking forward to his "right of reply" for all of Healy's comments on him.