Travis Head is a know-it-all

Travis Head was electric with the bat in the first Ashes Test in Perth but how does he do when life's hardest questions are thrown at him? Well, for starters, he doesn't duck away from them.

Is cereal soup? Is water wet? Is hotdog a sandwich? Are hot chips better than regular chips? Is it more fun to celebrate a hat-trick or a triple-ton as a team? Head has an answer to them all.

And when asked if he prefers the sequence of: socks-socks, shoes-shoes, pad-pad or socks, shoes, pad, repeat, he restores our faith in humanity and proves he's not a sociopath by choosing the former.

Even a bouncer to his face in the form of Alex Carey (just hanging out in a sleeveless tee) doesn't faze Head. Do England have a chance then?

Mitchell Starc made all the headlines for his bowling in Perth, but what about his terrific one-handed catch to dismiss Zak Crawley in the second innings? Did he equal Nathan Lyon's screamer of an effort to dismiss Moeen Ali in the 2017-18 Adelaide Test? Lyon seems think he did a "Gary of 2017".

The Perth Test was immensely engrossing even if it lasted only two days, so how did England players spend the freed up time? Some of them hit the golf course in Perth, others, like Jofra Archer, visited a local aquarium.