The Buzz

What's on Pat Cummins' Spotify playlist?

ESPNcricinfo staff
04-Jul-2025 • 12 hrs ago
Pat Cummins looks on during a press conference, Lord's, June 10, 2025

Do you share Pat Cummins' taste in music?  •  AFP/Getty Images

Australia are leading 1-0 in their Test series against West Indies and captain Pat Cummins is enjoying his tour of the Caribbean, particularly interacting with the local people.
"Just the few people I've met so far have been awesome," Cummins said ahead of the second Test in St George's in Grenada. "The chef this morning making my omlette was telling me how he's cooked fish for Punter [Ricky Ponting] and Haydos [Matthew Hayden] in the 2007 World Cup. That obviously went well.
"Same in Barbados. Everyone you meet just knows what's going on in the cricket. Cricket's the No. 1 sport over here."
Perhaps Cummins is also getting introduced to some new music in the Caribbean, but in the meantime he shared his top 12 songs on Spotify. Some classics here. Are these among your favourites?
Cummins starts off with Bruce Springsteen's "Thunder Road", saying that he first attended a Springsteen concert at the SCG around 2000. Next up are "Close To Me" by The Cure and "The Downeaster 'Alexa'" by Billy Joel, which, he says, "reminds me of childhood". After that come: "Islands" by The XX, "So Soldier" by #1 Dads, "Hearts On Fire" by Cut Copy, "Pt 2" by Kanye West, "The Art of Peer Pressure" by Kendrick Lamar, "Under The Pressure" by The War On Drugs, "Roman Holiday" by Fontaines D.C., "Twilight Driving" by Methyl Ethel. His finishes it with "his guilty pleasure": Lana Del Rey's "Paris, Texas".
Australia were bowled out for 286 on day one in St George's, with Alex Carey top-scoring with 63.

