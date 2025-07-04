What's on Pat Cummins' Spotify playlist?

Perhaps Cummins is also getting introduced to some new music in the Caribbean, but in the meantime he shared his top 12 songs on Spotify. Some classics here. Are these among your favourites?

Cummins starts off with Bruce Springsteen's "Thunder Road", saying that he first attended a Springsteen concert at the SCG around 2000. Next up are "Close To Me" by The Cure and "The Downeaster 'Alexa'" by Billy Joel, which, he says, "reminds me of childhood". After that come: "Islands" by The XX, "So Soldier" by #1 Dads, "Hearts On Fire" by Cut Copy, "Pt 2" by Kanye West, "The Art of Peer Pressure" by Kendrick Lamar, "Under The Pressure" by The War On Drugs, "Roman Holiday" by Fontaines D.C., "Twilight Driving" by Methyl Ethel. His finishes it with "his guilty pleasure": Lana Del Rey's "Paris, Texas".