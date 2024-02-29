Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Amy Jones in Hundred 2024 draft

Jason Roy, Dawid Malan and Amy Jones are among the England players who will on the block in next month's draft for the 2024 Hundred, after player retentions for the eight teams were confirmed.

Roy was one of the most high-profile names among those released, having helped Oval Invincibles to win the men's competition last year. Roy averaged 17.11 with a strike rate of 128.33 and his expected involvement in Major League Cricket - which will clash with the Hundred in 2024 - is likely to have been a factor. Invincibles also opted not to retain two of their overseas players, Sunil Narine and Heinrich Klaasen, both of whom featured in the first edition of MLC.

There will, however, be an overlap of talent at the Hundred and MLC, with Rashid Khan (Trent Rockets), Finn Allen (Southern Brave), Haris Rauf (Welsh Fire), Adam Zampa and Spencer Johnson (both Oval Invincibles) all retained for this summer despite their involvement in the US, and other names likely to appear in the final draft list, which will be confirmed on Monday.

Malan and Tom Kohler-Cadmore were among the top earners at Trent Rockets but both will go back into the pool, as will Tom Banton , who was not retained by Northern Superchargers. Ollie Pope, who has an ECB red-ball central contract, was not retained by Welsh Fire.

In the women's competition, where the three highest pay bands have received a significant boost, there will be seven spots to fill in the top £50,000 bracket. Jones, England's first-choice wicketkeeper, was let go by Birmingham Phoenix, while the retirements of Katherine Sciver-Brunt and Anya Shrubsole have opened up spaces at Rockets and Southern Brave respectively.

Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine (both Phoenix), Marizanne Kapp (Invincibles), Phoebe Litchfield (Superchargers), Hayley Matthews and Shabnim Ismail (both Fire) are among the overseas players who will be coming back.

In all, 137 players have been retained - men's teams could retain up to 10 players, women's teams eight - with 75 spots to be filled via the draft on the March 20. Northern Superchargers, who finished last in 2023, will have the first pick in the men's draft, with Birmingham Phoenix starting things off in the women's.

Teams will each have one Right-to-Match card at their disposal, allowing them to re-sign a player who was in their squad last year, as long as they match the salary band of the rival team bidding in the draft.

The Hundred will get going on July 23 with a double-header at The Oval and run for four weeks, with the finals to be held at Lord's on August 18.

Retained players

Birmingham Phoenix Women: Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Sterre Kalis, Charis Pavely

Birmingham Phoenix Men: Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Ben Duckett, Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Jamie Smith, Will Smeed, Tom Helm, Jacob Bethell

London Spirit Women: Heather Knight, Grace Harris, Danielle Gibson, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Georgia Redmayne, Sophie Munro, Tara Norris

London Spirit Men: Zak Crawley, Nathan Ellis, Dan Lawrence, Dan Worrall, Liam Dawson, Adam Rossington, Olly Stone, Matt Critchley, Daniel Bell-Drummond

Manchester Originals Women: Sophie Ecclestone, Laura Wolvaardt, Emma Lamb, Mahika Gaur, Fi Morris, Kathryn Bryce, Ellie Threlkeld, Liberty Heap

Manchester Originals Men: Jos Buttler, Jamie Overton, Phil Salt, Paul Walter, Tom Hartley, Usama Mir, Wayne Madsen, Josh Tongue, Max Holden, Fred Klaassen, Mitchell Stanley

Northern Superchargers Women: Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Bess Heath, Linsey Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Hollie Armitage, Marie Kelly

Northern Superchargers Men: Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Harry Brook, Reece Topley, Matthew Short, Brydon Carse, Adam Hose, Matthew Potts, Callum Parkinson, Ollie Robinson

Oval Invincibles Women: Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Tash Farrant, Mady Villiers, Paige Schofield, Sophia Smale, Ryana MacDonald-Gay

Oval Invincibles Men: Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Adam Zampa, Jordan Cox, Gus Atkinson, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood, Spencer Johnson, Nathan Sowter, Tawanda Muyeye

Southern Brave Women: Danni Wyatt, Chloe Tryon, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Georgia Adams, Rhianna Southby, Mary Taylor

Southern Brave Men: Jofra Archer, James Vince, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Leus Du Plooy, Rehan Ahmed, Craig Overton, Finn Allen, George Garton, Alex Davies

Trent Rockets Women: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alana King, Bryony Smith, Kirstie Gordon, Alexa Stonehouse, Grace Potts

Trent Rockets Men: Joe Root, Rashid Khan, Alex Hales, Lewis Gregory, Luke Wood, John Turner, Sam Hain, Sam Cook

Welsh Fire Women: Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Shabnim Ismail, Tammy Beaumont, Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Bryce, Freya Davies, Emily Windsor