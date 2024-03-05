Warner, Williamson, Mandhana among overseas talent in Hundred draft

Warner, who has twice previously withdrawn from playing in the competition, is listed in the £100,000 (US$127,000) bracket, while Williamson - signed by Birmingham Phoenix for the first season but unable to play through injury - can be picked up for £75,000 (US$95,000).

In the women's draft, Mandhana is one of four players with the top reserve price of £50,000 (US$63,500), alongside Ashleigh Gardner Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma . Lanning, another who has pulled out in the past, will be available for £40,000 (US$50,500), as will Beth Mooney and Annabel Sutherland.

Richa Ghosh, Renuka Singh and Shikha Pandey are also among the 15 India players included for the women's Hundred.

A number of England players are also confirmed among the 890 names in the draft, including Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Ollie Pope, Amy Jones and Lauren Filer.

Malan was a winner of the men's competition with Trent Rockets in 2022 and could be retained by them using their Right-to-Match card.

"I've really enjoyed playing in the competition across the last three years and I'm excited about getting the chance again this year," he said. "You look at the names involved, both those retained and those in list for the draft, and there's world class talent in The Hundred across both competitions."

Sri Lanka captain Chamari ﻿Athapaththu, who was Player of the Tournament at the 2023-24 WBBL, is among those looking to be picked up in the Hundred for the first time.

"I am really excited about being in the Hundred draft," she said. "There are so many good players in this competition and I would really love to be a part of it. It has looked very fun over the last three years, with big crowds at big stadiums, and it would be very exciting to play in the Hundred this season."