Three uncapped players in Afghanistan squad for New Zealand Test
Fast bowler Naveed Zadran has been ruled out with a side strain
Afghanistan have named three uncapped players - opening batter Riaz Hassan, offspin allrounder Shams Ur Rahman and pacer Khalil Ahmed - in their 16-member squad for the one-off Test against New Zealand in Greater Noida, starting on 9.
In Rashid Khan's injury-forced absence, Zahir Khan and Zia-ur-Rehman will lead the spin attack. Rashid had not featured in Afghanistan's previous Test as well, against Ireland in February-March.
Fast bowler Naveed Zadran, who picked up five wickets in the Test against Ireland, has been ruled out with a side strain. He has been advised to "rest for three-four weeks hoping that he gets better before the South Africa ODI series in the UAE".
Naveed is one of the four players to miss out from the 20-member preliminary squad announced last month. The others are Gulbadin Naib, Fareed Ahmad and Yama Arab.
Ikram Alikhil and Afsar Zazai will compete for the wicketkeeper's position in the Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side.
"The squad is finalised based on players' performance in the preparation camp," the ACB said. "It is worth mentioning that 19 players participated in the preparation camp for around ten days in Greater Noida and eventually, after consultation with the captain and coaching staff, the 16-member squad was finalised."
Afghanistan squad for New Zealand Test
Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Abdul Malik, Riaz Hassan, Afsar Zazai (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Bahir Shah, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shams Ur Rahman, Zia-ur-Rehman, Zahir Khan, Qais Ahmad, Khalil Ahmad, Nijat Masood