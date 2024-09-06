Three uncapped players in Afghanistan squad for New Zealand Test

Naveed is one of the four players to miss out from the 20-member preliminary squad announced last month. The others are Gulbadin Naib, Fareed Ahmad and Yama Arab.

"The squad is finalised based on players' performance in the preparation camp," the ACB said. "It is worth mentioning that 19 players participated in the preparation camp for around ten days in Greater Noida and eventually, after consultation with the captain and coaching staff, the 16-member squad was finalised."