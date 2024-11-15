Southee chuffed about playing last Test series against England and McCullum

Southee revealed he thought about retiring from the format on the recent tour of India, where he bounced the idea off coach Gary Stead, and decided his final three Tests would be the "marquee" series against England at home, especially after the series win in India gave New Zealand a boost to qualify for the WTC final, which Southee will be available for should they make it.

"I guess you look at what's in front of you and last year was that World Cup and we had the T20 World Cup earlier this year," Southee told reporters about how he reached the decision. "We had this chunk of Test cricket, which I guess was all exciting along the last 12 months, and you near the end of that exciting part and you look forward and it's a marquee series against a great opposition (England), one obviously which I started against all those years ago, and it feels right.

"I think just playing a game for New Zealand was a dream come true. So to do that at a young age was pretty special and I guess to sit here and [realise] it's gone, it's gone extremely quickly and sit here and over the next…however long you'll reflect more. It's just been a great ride and there's still a little bit to go. But certainly, when I took that field in Napier didn't think we'd be sitting here 17 years on, that's for sure. But yeah, just been a real privilege and a real honour to fulfil a childhood dream. And represent our country.

Looking back at the last 12 months, Southee said: "I think on the back of what happened in India, it's obviously given us a chance [for the WTC final], but there's three matches in front of us against a pretty good opposition. So like every match we'll try and take care of Christchurch first and give ourselves best chance of performing there. But, ideally, obviously, it would be nice to crack on and have another shot at the Test Championship final. But we know there's a lot of hard work to go on between now and then, but we're certainly giving ourselves a chance of doing that on the back of a special few weeks in India."

Southee's final three Tests will be in Christchurch, Wellington and Hamilton, which is home for him now, and that will raise the emotional quotient of his farewell game, by playing in front of close friends and family.

"One last chance at three grounds that have been pretty good to me and places I really love playing at. It's a tough decision but I think it's the right one. [We've] also got some promising young bowlers coming through, which I've thoroughly enjoyed working alongside and hopefully taught them a thing or two along the way. And they've certainly taught me a thing or two as well, so that's been a pleasure and it's their time now to keep driving this team forward.

Test cricket is…There's nothing like it. I think one feeling that I'll certainly miss is the day one energy" Southee on what he'll miss about Test cricket the most

"Hamilton's now home so it's nice that [I'll be] able to walk off there and drive home - probably not drive home - but just to be able to finish in front of friends and family," Southee said. "It's a ground that I've played a lot of cricket in and I've had a lot of cricket for Northern Districts and New Zealand. So it's a special place like the other two, the Basin and obviously an amazing Test venue in Hagley Oval as well. Like I said, it feels right against a very good opposition, great mate, who's the coach of the opposition as well. The guy has had a big part in my career and like I said a very close friend."

Southee had made his Test debut in Napier in March 2008 against England under the captaincy of Daniel Vettori, and with senior players Stephen Fleming and McCullum also in the side. He took a five-for in the first innings before closing out the Test - which New Zealand lost by 121 runs - by smashing an unbeaten 77 off 40, studded with nine sixes.

"It was just a dream start," he said of his Test debut. "I think just walking in that changing room, you see the likes of Vettori, Fleming, McCullum as a 19-year-old kid. That was just a special week. Obviously, the result wasn't what we wanted, but I guess to be able to perform at that level and just you're walking into changing with your heroes and to be able to get some wickets and some runs in that first game was pretty special.

Southee also reflected on New Zealand's rise across formats in the last 10-odd years, where they reached two ODI World Cup finals in the last three editions and one T20 World Cup final in 2021, apart from lifting the maiden World Test Championship by beating India in the final in 2021, saying the seeds for those were sown sometime around 2012 under McCullum.

Tim Southee scored 77 in his Test debut • Getty Images

"I think you look back to around that, was it 2012 period when when Brendon took over and there was a real change and the way that we played and the style we played and it felt right," he said. "We had a great group of players that were a consistent bunch for close to 10 years. The Boults, Wagners, Watlings, Williamsons, Taylors, Latham. There's a whole lot of group of guys that were able to consistently play together. You look at the good sides around the world, there's a lot of consistency amongst them. So to have guys that you know inside out and play with them for close to 10 years, I think went a long way to the success we had and then I think we've just seen guys coming into a good environment, very skillful players, being able to come and show what they're capable of and they've sort of carried that on. So hopefully long may that continue over the over the next few years as well.

When asked what he will miss the most about the format, Southee said, "I think everything. Test cricket is…There's nothing like it. I think one feeling that I'll certainly miss is the day one energy. Anyone that's played Test cricket will understand what I mean about the day one energy around the change room, just the uncertainty around everything and there's just a real, sit and feel that I'll certainly miss. That feeling of walking out on the field, representing your country in the whites. There's a number of things you miss sitting back afterwards, whether you've won, lost or drawn. Just sitting in the change room looking around. There's a lot you'll miss. But it's like everything has to come to you at some stage. And I've been very lucky to so far play 104 of them, so hopefully a couple more.

While reminiscing some of the highlights of his Test career, Southee said: "I think there'll be more reflecting over the next however long but, I think you look back on a number of series where the Test went in Hobart all those years ago, series win in the West Indies (2014), UAE, obviously what we just achieved in the last few weeks was pretty much the top of the tree with the World Test Championship. So, yeah, just been fortunate to be a part of the side especially over the last 10 or so years, we've been able to achieve some pretty special things."