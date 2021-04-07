The Covid-19 situation in India is getting worse by the day, and the IPL has been affected too, even though the teams are in their biosecure bubbles and precautions of every conceivable kind are in place. Here, we track the Covid-19-related developments in the lead-up to the league...

Daniel Sams (Royal Challengers Bangalore allrounder)

Sams tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, two days ahead of his team's opening game against the Mumbai Indians in Chennai. The Australian arrived in Chennai on April 3 and had returned a negative test at that time, according to a statement issued by the franchise. But a second test result on April 7 came out positive. He has since gone into isolation at a designated medical facility and is reportedly asymptomatic.

Kiran More (Mumbai Indians wicketkeeping consultant and scout)

More, the former India wicketkeeper and chief selector, tested positive on April 6. More has isolated himself in an appropriate facility in Chennai, where the team is based, and is asymptomatic. To ensure maximum safety for everyone around him, the team had cancelled its training session on April 6. Members of the squad, who were in contact with More before his positive test, all underwent tests and returned negative results.

Devdutt Padikkal (Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman)

Padikkal linked up with the squad on Wednesday in Chennai after recovering from Covid-19. Padikkal had been in home quarantine after testing positive on March 22, and after driving down to Chennai, he trained with the rest of the team on Wednesday, suggesting that he would be available for selection for the team's opener against the Mumbai Indians on April 9.

Members of the groundstaff at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium

A few members of the groundstaff at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium tested positive for Covid-19 in the first week of April. The Mumbai Cricket Association, though, has expressed confidence that the matches - a total of ten, between April 10 and 25 - would not need to be moved out because they are being played in a biosecure environment. The staff on-site, meanwhile, is being tested every two days. Two of those who tested positive have already returned negative results, according to reports. The entire staff has been housed in the Garware Pavilion clubhouse, which is part of the stadium. Those who tested positive have been sent into isolation, and are expected to return into the bubble only after testing negative.

Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals allrounder)

Patel, one of the heroes of India's recent 3-1 Test series win over England at home, tested positive on April 3. He had checked into the team hotel in Mumbai on March 28 with a negative report but things changed after the second test. He is currently in isolation at a designated medical facility. The Capitals take on the Chennai Super Kings in the second match of the tournament, on April 10 in Mumbai.

Nitish Rana (Kolkata Knight Riders batsman)

Rana tested positive on April 3 after arriving in Mumbai, but has since recovered. Rana joined the Knight Riders camp on March 21 after returning a negative test. However, he tested positive on March 22. Rana's reports came out negative on April 1 after he was in isolation in accordance with the IPL protocols.