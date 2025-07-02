'I hold no grudges' - Sammy moves on from TV umpire debate

"I said I wouldn't want my players to do that press conference because of the questions I think that would have been posted at them," Sammy said. "I strongly believed in what I said.

"We've had further chats [with the officials]. They've clarified some stuff. There has been some admission of error as well. This was Barbados and we're now in Grenada, so we've left that behind."

Asked whether he regretted his comments about Holdstock, Sammy said, "I don't hold grudges. I said what I said, based on what I saw. I've been punished for it. I wish Adrian all the best, to be honest. I mean, we're all human. I have nothing against the umpires. I really wish he has an awesome game."

Australia have not been drawn into any debate around the umpiring, although they have admitted they came out on the right side of it in Barbados. But Alex Carey had fears his diving catch to remove Hope would be given not out when he saw the replays on the big screen.

Carey dived full-length to his left to take an inside edge off the bowling of Beau Webster from Hope, who was well-set on 48 in his first Test for three-and-a-half years. Carey was convinced he had taken the catch cleanly.

West Indies were unhappy about Roston Chase's lbw in Barbados • Randy Brooks/AFP/Getty Images

It was eventually confirmed as out by Holdstock. Earlier in the game, he had ruled a low catch by Hope from Travis Head in Australia's first innings as not out.

"I thought it was out straightaway, yes," Carey said. "I wasn't confident it was going to stay out when I saw the replay, to be honest. It's been a really difficult shift in the third umpiring in what's out and what's not out. Your opinion is different to my opinion.

"I thought that was a pretty difficult game, to have five, six, seven 50-50 examples for the third umpire. He's not going to please everyone up there, but I thought he did a really good job. We obviously know the other side and the other camp was a little bit disappointed with some of them. I understand that.