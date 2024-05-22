Head happy to limit T20 franchise cricket with focus on Tests

"I would put all my eggs in Test basket for the moment," he said while outlining his schedule management

Travis Head might have taken this year's IPL by storm, but he would like to limit his participation in T20 leagues to just two events per year and prioritise Test cricket.

"This has been the first year in IPL for me in quite a while (since 2017)," Head told PTI. "I would put all my eggs in Test basket for the moment, I will continue to do that."

Despite becoming a sought-after T20 star, the 30-year-old looks to be selective with how he slots in franchise-league commitments in his schedule, while putting Tests first.

"After Tests, I will pick formats, and see in which different ways I am available for selection," Head said. "At this stage, I would like to be back here in [the] IPL next year. Like I will play Major League Cricket [in the USA] this year right after the World T20 [T20 World Cup] but next year might just look a lot different.

"Each year, you prioritise what you can and can't do. Next year, Test cricket is around, we tour the West Indies and probably I will not feature in many other franchises."

"Look, in few years when I am finished with Test cricket, then probably there will be few more opportunities to play a bit more franchise cricket. But at this time, I would try to limit it to a couple of franchise[s] maybe, and [focus on] Test cricket."

Despite coming off a hectic ten months where he had to overcome a hand injury that threatened his place in the ODI World Cup and the short lead-in to the T20 World Cup following the IPL, Head doesn't want to make a big deal about workload management.

"I will be home in a couple of days' time once we are done with IPL. Be home for two-three days and make the trip to the West Indies with family and start all over again.

"Look, we are very fortunate to do what we do and I am not going to do it forever. So [we] try and make the most of it as we can, we are lucky that we are well looked after."