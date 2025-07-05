Two 150s, a 303-run stand, and six ducks on a topsy-turvy day at Edgbaston
Stats highlights from the third day's play between England and India in Edgbaston
Jamie Smith made the top score by an England wicketkeeper • ECB via Getty Images
184* Jamie Smith's score against India at Edgbaston is the highest by an England wicketkeeper in Test cricket, surpassing Alex Stewart's 173 against New Zealand in Auckland in 1997.
Smith's unbeaten 184 is also the highest score for England at No. 7 or lower and the highest against India from those positions.
Smith began his innings on the third morning and brought up his century before lunch, off just 80 balls - the joint-third fastest hundred for England, and the fastest in Tests between England and India. The previous quickest was by Kapil Dev off 86 balls in Kanpur in 1982 .
303 The partnership between Harry Brook (158) and Smith at Edgbaston - England's second highest for the sixth wicket . They are only the ninth pair with a 300-plus stand for the sixth wicket in Tests.
6 Number of batters out for a duck in England's first innings at Edgbaston, the most for England in an innings. It's the second time India have dismissed six batters for ducks in Test cricket.
407 England's total at Edgbaston is the lowest for an all-out innings that had a 300-plus partnership. The previous lowest was 431 by West Indies against Australia at Kingston in 1999.
England's score is also the lowest for an innings with two batters making 150-plus scores. The previous lowest was 414 by West Indies against England at Georgetown in 1968.
On the other hand, their total is the highest among the nine innings containing six ducks. Only once has a team scored more than 400 despite five (or more) ducks - 429 by South Africa against Bangladesh in 2008.
10 Wickets taken by India's new-ball bowlers Akash Deep (4-88) and Mohammed Siraj (6-70) at Edgbaston - only the fourth time an Indian new-ball pair has achieved this feat. All of the previous three instances involved Kapil Dev, and the last of those came when he took nine out of ten wickets against West Indies in Ahmedabad in 1983.
3 Number of 300-plus partnerships involving Brook in Tests - the first England batter to be part of three such stands. Joe Root was Brook's partner in his previous two triple-century partnerships.
40 Innings that Yashasvi Jaiswal took to complete 2000 Test runs. He's the joint-fastest to reach the milestone for India, level with Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo