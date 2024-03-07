Umpire Marais Erasmus to retire after second New Zealand-Australia Test

Veteran South African umpire Marais Erasmus will walk out to officiate his final international cricket match when New Zealand take on Australia in the second Test in Christchurch.

He will finish his time on the ICC's elite panel of umpires, having stood as the on-field official in 82 men's Tests, 124 men's ODIs, 43 men's T20Is and 18 women's T20Is. He has also been the TV umpire in 131 international games. CSA will determine the matches he works from now on.

Erasmus has had a storied career, officiating in four men's Cricket World Cups (2011, 2015, 2019, 2023), seven men's T20 World Cups (2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2021 and 2022) and three women's T20 World Cups (2010, 2012, 2014) aside from two men's Champions Trophy tournaments in 2013 and 2017. He was one of the two on-field umpires for the dramatic final of 2019 World Cup between England and New Zealand and, last year, he was the umpire who upheld an appeal that made Angelo Mathews the first batter to be timed out in international cricket.

"I have had a wonderful time on the Elite Panel, officiating in some top-class matches around the world and in global ICC events," Erasmus, who was appointed to the ICC elite panel of umpires in 2010, making him the longest serving umpire on the list along with Rod Tucker, said.

"I am very fortunate to have continued my association with the game after my time as a cricketer in South Africa and have enjoyed every moment," he said. "While I will miss being on the Elite Panel and the challenges that come with it, I feel it is time for me to step away and look to contribute to the game in some other way."

"Marais epitomises what the Elite Panel is supposed to be. He is the type of person that immediately makes you feel welcome in his presence. His personality off the field is what you see on the field. He can calm everyone, and you feel at ease in his company," Tucker said, thanking Erasmus on behalf of the Elite panel. "I think the greatest compliment I could give Marais is that he would be mentioned in the same breath as the great David Shepherd, both so calm but very strong and so well respected by all those in the game."