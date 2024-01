Pakistan were unlikely to be tested too much by that target, and with Player of the Match Shahzaib hitting 80 in 86 balls, with ten fours and three sixes, and Shamyl Hussain scoring 54 in 66 with six fours and two sixes, they rushed to the target in just 25.2 overs. That made it three in three for Pakistan, taking them top of the Group D table , with New Zealand in second place. Yesterday, Nepal became the third team to qualify for the Super Six stage from the group after a thrilling win over Afghanistan