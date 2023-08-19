Shahid Afridi seals last-ball thriller for New York Warriors

Shehan Jayasuriya and Calvin Savage brought Morrisville Unity extremely close to their target of 125 against New York Warriors but even a 21-run last over wasn't enough to seal victory when they needed 28 off the last six balls. After hitting two fours and two sixes in the first five balls of the over, Jayasuriya had to hit a six to tie the game but Shahid Afridi's yorker was too hard to put away, and they fell short by six runs.
Earlier, Richard Levi's 66 off 25 - studded with four fours and seven sixes - powered New York to 124 after the openers Tillakaratne Dilshan (21 off 11) and Kamran Akmal (24 off 19) started well. In reply, Chris Gayle fell for a run-a-ball 12 as Morrisville slumped to 33 for 3 in five overs. Obus Pienaar (35 off 12) and Jayasuriya (28 off 10) tried to take the game close with a barrage of boundaries but couldn't take them over the line. Umaid Asif took 3 for 22 and Dhammika Prasad finished with 2 for 8.
Atlanta Riders vs Texas Chargers
The first game of the new T10 league was washed out after the toss happened. Led by Robin Uthappa, Atlanta Riders had opted to bowl against Texas Chargers, who were being led by Ben Dunk.
The match was set to begin after the toss but there was a lightning warning in the area around the stadium when the players were set to walk out. The pitch was soon covered and after a long wait the match was eventually abandoned.
New Jersey Triton's vs Texas Chargers
The second game saw a similar result - abandoned after a toss. Gautam Gambhir, the New Jersey Triton's captain, had opted to bowl after a delayed toss, against Suresh Raina's California Knights. The rain returned just when the match was set to begin and did not relent to allow any action in this game.