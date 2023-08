Shahid Afridi seals last-ball thriller for New York Warriors

Earlier, Richard Levi's 66 off 25 - studded with four fours and seven sixes - powered New York to 124 after the openers Tillakaratne Dilshan (21 off 11) and Kamran Akmal (24 off 19) started well. In reply, Chris Gayle fell for a run-a-ball 12 as Morrisville slumped to 33 for 3 in five overs. Obus Pienaar (35 off 12) and Jayasuriya (28 off 10) tried to take the game close with a barrage of boundaries but couldn't take them over the line. Umaid Asif took 3 for 22 and Dhammika Prasad finished with 2 for 8.