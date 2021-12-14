Saurashtra, TN, Kerala advance; Gaikwad, Bharat pile on the runs while Dhawan fails again

Ruturaj Gaikwad struck his fourth century in five games but his side, Maharashtra, failed to qualify for the knockout stage of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. Punjab, meanwhile, crashed out after their tie against Goa. Elsewhere, Puducherry stunned defending champions Mumbai , who finished the tournament with a solitary win from five games.

Quarter-finalists: Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Saurashtra, Kerala, Services



Pre-quarter-finals (all in Jaipur):

Vidarbha vs Tripura

Karnataka vs Rajasthan

Uttar Pradesh vs Madhya Pradesh

Saurashtra were the only Elite team to finish the group stage unbeaten, while Tripura topped Plate group with five wins from as many matches. Here's how the last round of the group stage panned out.

Elite A: Rishi Dhawan show takes Himachal to quarter-finals

Manish Pandey's 90 was a bright spot in Karnataka's loss to Bengal BCCI

Elite B: TN in quarter-finals despite loss, Puducherry stun Mumbai

In Thiruvananthapuram, Puducherry stunned defended champions Mumbai. Chasing 158, Mumbai were bowled out for 139 as offspinner Fabid Ahmed picked up 4 for 16 from his ten overs. For Mumbai, Aakarshit Gomel scored 70 but no other batter could reach even 20.

Elite C: Saurashtra's unbeaten run, Shikhar's torrid time

Ankit Rajpoot's hat-trick helped UP beat Haryana to qualify for the pre-quarterfinals BCCI

Elite D: Gaikwad's fourth ton but Maharashtra fail to qualify

Chasing a mammoth 310, Gaikwad led from the front with a 132-ball 168 as Maharashtra beat Chandigarh by five wickets in Rajkot. Gaikwad hit 12 fours and six sixes in what was his fourth hundred of the tournament, and while Maharashtra registered four wins from five games, they were behind Kerala and Madhya Pradesh in terms of net run rate.

Elite E: Punjab-Goa tie changes the scenario

Ravi Chauhan 's 61 helped Services defeat Rajasthan by 16 runs, which meant both Services and Rajasthan finished with 16 points each. While Rajasthan had a superior net run rate, the Punjab-Goa tie meant only two teams were tied on the points for the top spot. Therefore, head-to-head result got precedence over net run rate, resulting in Services going into the quarter-finals and Rajasthan into the pre-quarter-finals.

In a dead rubber, Riyan Parag scored 66 off 67 balls before picking up 2 for 35 from his ten overs as Assam beat Railways by 62 runs.

Plate: Tripura trounce Meghalaya in virtual knockout

Coming into their last group match, both Tripura and Meghalaya had four wins each but legspinner Amit Ali' s 5 for 26 made it a one-sided contest as Meghalaya were bowled out for 116. Tripura chased that down with nine wickets in hand . They will now face Vidarbha in the pre-quarter-final.