Reactions to Kohli's 50th ODI ton: 'We live in Virat Kohli era. Congratulations emperor'
How the cricketing world and beyond reacted to Virat Kohli's record-breaking 50th ODI century
The first time I met you in the Indian dressing room, you were pranked by other teammates into touching my feet. I couldn't stop laughing that day. But soon, you touched my heart with your passion and skill. I am so happy that that young boy has grown into a 'Virat' player.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 15, 2023
I… pic.twitter.com/KcdoPwgzkX
We live in @imVkohli era . Congratulations emperor.— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) November 15, 2023
Today, @imVkohli has not just scored his 50th ODI century but has also exemplified the spirit of excellence and perseverance that defines the best of sportsmanship.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2023
This remarkable milestone is a testament to his enduring dedication and exceptional talent.
I extend heartfelt… pic.twitter.com/MZKuQsjgsR
What a moment! What an ocassion for Virat to create history- 50th ODI 100, and in a World Cup Semi-final with his batting hero Sachin watching from the stands. Absolute champion #InsvsNZ— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 15, 2023
Here's the moment we've all been waiting for! @ImVkohli, the maestro, crafting another magnificent century & achieving the milestone of scoring most centuries in one day cricket! Absolute brilliance, King Kohli! #INDvsNZ #ODIWorldcup2023 pic.twitter.com/ibcwfOHpm2—Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) November 15, 2023
Virat Kohli with a great sense of occasion befitting a great player moves to ODI century No 50 in ICC World Cup Semi-Final 2023. Under the gaze of Sachin Tendulkar, Sir Viv Richards, Sunil Gavaskar, David Beckham and several sporting icons. Wankede is a special venue pic.twitter.com/JsYlrqin2g— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) November 15, 2023
Unbelievable what a cricketer!! Virat Kohli on the biggest stage gets that magical number…50 x He now stands alone at the top. I reckon he still have one more in him before the end of this tournament— Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) November 15, 2023
.@imVkohli's 50th ODI is not just a number. It's an extraordinary tale of cricketing greatness. Well done champ!#CWC23 #INDvNZ— Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) November 15, 2023
Kohli's century - a cricketing blockbuster with a script that deserves all the applause! 50 -One Day Hundreds! @imVkohli #KohliCenturyBlockbuster #RunApplause— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 15, 2023
That's a World Cup moment to treasure in the history books. 50th ODI hundred and celebrating with utmost respect to the little master. Genius. @INDvNZ #Kohli— Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) November 15, 2023
Huge congrats to @imVkohli on reaching his 50th ODI ! What a legend, and what a moment to achieve it - in the semi-final #IndvNZ #Legend pic.twitter.com/0ql2XHPnKY— Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) November 15, 2023