What They Said About

Reactions to Kohli's 50th ODI ton: 'We live in Virat Kohli era. Congratulations emperor'

How the cricketing world and beyond reacted to Virat Kohli's record-breaking 50th ODI century

Virat Kohli walks back after scoring 117 off 113  •  ICC/Getty Images

Virat Kohli walks back after scoring 117 off 113  •  ICC/Getty Images

Virat Kohli scored a record-breaking 50th ODI century, going past Sachin Tendulkar, during the semi-final of the 2023 ODI World Cup against New Zealand in Mumbai. Kohli brought up his ton off 105 balls, with a flick for two off Lockie Ferguson in the 42nd over of India's innings. Here's how the cricketing world reacted to the feat:
Kohli brought up the ton in the presence of Tendulkar, who was applauding him from the stands at the Wankhede. The hundred was Kohli's third of this World Cup to go with five half-centuries in ten innings.
Kohli had brought up the record-leveling 49th ODI century earlier in the World Cup, scoring a match-winning 101 not out off 121 balls against South Africa in Kolkata on his birthday on November 5. Among current active players, India captain Rohit Sharma is behind Kohli on the list of most hundreds with 31 tons.
