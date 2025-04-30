Virat Kohli pokes fun at KL Rahul

Virat Kohli is never letting KL Rahul live this down.

Everyone remembers KL Rahul's uncharacteristically aggressive chest-thumping celebration after Delhi Capitals (DC) sealed a win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their own backyard at the Chinnaswamy stadium

Local boy. Big stage. Statement made.



How good was Bengaluru's KL Rahul against RCB tonight?



Next up on #IPLonJioStar | FRI 11 APR, 6:30 PM LIVE on SS 1, SS 1 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/wus2jEwNGv — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 10, 2025

After hitting the winning six, Rahul drew an imaginary circle on the pitch and slammed his bat down in the centre as you would a flag. "This is my turf, my home ground," he seemed to say. "I know this ground better than anyone.

"This is a special place for me. That celebration was from one of my favourite movies, Kantara. So, ya, just a tiny reminder that this ground, this turf, this home is where I have grown up and that this is mine," he said after the match. It was a bold statement to make, but his India team-mates weren't about to let him get away with it that easily.

The second time DC and RCB met, the tables had turned and Virat Kohli had Krunal Pandya thumped DC by six wickets . And Kohli wasn't about to pass up a chance at taking a dig at his old friend.

That "achha hua out ho gaya" from KL pic.twitter.com/OGFB4AQ4Lx — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 28, 2025